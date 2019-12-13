3AW
The Rex Hunt Fishing Show returns to 3AW

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Rex Hunt Fishing Show is returning to 3AW.

Thirty years since it first appeared on 3AW and 10 years since it last aired, the Bearded Burbler’s program will return for a special five-week series next week.

The Rex Hunt Fishing Show

  • Friday nights
  • 7-8pm
  • December 20 to January 17

“It’s just a great thrill for me,” Rex told Neil Mitchell this morning.

“It’s not about electronics or iPhones or iPads, it’s about going out into the stream and conversing with people.”

Click PLAY to hear Rex make the announcement to Neil Mitchell

