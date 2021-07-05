3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘ridiculous’ Russian rule that’..

The ‘ridiculous’ Russian rule that’s led French winemakers to cut off champagne exports

33 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Pouring champagne sparkling wine

Russia is facing a champagne shortage after a “ridiculous” decision from President Vladimir Putin, which drew the ire of French winemakers.

The Russian president put forward legislation which states only Russian wine can be labelled as “champagne” and imported wine, even that coming from the French region of Champagne, must be labelled as sparkling wine.

In response, French winemakers have halted the export of champagne to Russia.

International champagne writer of the year, Tyson Stelzer, says we’re “in the era of ridiculous wine politics”.

“I mean, Champagne is a region. It would be just like America deciding they’re going to make Barossa Shiraz and Barossa can no longer call themselves the Barossa!,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s just political, ridiculous behaviour.”

Russia has a healthy domestic sparkling wine industry, but very little of it is exported.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Stelzer’s analysis of the “ridiculous” situation

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332