The ‘ridiculous’ Russian rule that’s led French winemakers to cut off champagne exports

Russia is facing a champagne shortage after a “ridiculous” decision from President Vladimir Putin, which drew the ire of French winemakers.

The Russian president put forward legislation which states only Russian wine can be labelled as “champagne” and imported wine, even that coming from the French region of Champagne, must be labelled as sparkling wine.

In response, French winemakers have halted the export of champagne to Russia.

International champagne writer of the year, Tyson Stelzer, says we’re “in the era of ridiculous wine politics”.

“I mean, Champagne is a region. It would be just like America deciding they’re going to make Barossa Shiraz and Barossa can no longer call themselves the Barossa!,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s just political, ridiculous behaviour.”

Russia has a healthy domestic sparkling wine industry, but very little of it is exported.

