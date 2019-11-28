3AW
The rise of Black Friday sales in Australia

4 hours ago
3aw mornings

Black Friday sales have gained traction in Australia in recent years.

But is the term offensive to bushfire victims?

Marketing guru Con Stavros, from RMIT, told Neil Mitchell businesses wouldn’t use the term if it was.

“I think terms can have different contexts,” he said.

“I think if retailers had a concern over it over here in Australia, they wouldn’t use it.

“Nobody wants the negative connotations with it.

“I think they’re relying on audiences to discern the difference.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PICTURE: Getty Images

