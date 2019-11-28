The rise of Black Friday sales in Australia

Black Friday sales have gained traction in Australia in recent years.

But is the term offensive to bushfire victims?

Marketing guru Con Stavros, from RMIT, told Neil Mitchell businesses wouldn’t use the term if it was.

“I think terms can have different contexts,” he said.

“I think if retailers had a concern over it over here in Australia, they wouldn’t use it.

“Nobody wants the negative connotations with it.

“I think they’re relying on audiences to discern the difference.”

PICTURE: Getty Images