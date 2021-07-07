The ‘Rooster Tree’ sends 3AW Drive into a spin!

Things took an unexpected twist on 3AW Drive on Wednesday.

It came after Heidi Murphy spoke with Professor David Alais, School of Psychology at the University of Sydney, about face pareidolia.

It turns out humans detect and react to illusory faces in the same way they do real faces.

Heidi asked listeners to ring in and nominate faces and objects they had made out, whether it be in the clouds, in the water or in traffic.

But there was one nomination, from Marcus, that really sent the feedback line into a spin.

He said there was tree you could spot from the Hume Freeway at Wallan called “The Rooster Tree”.

It has a Facebook fan page and all!

Press PLAY below to hear Marcus explain!

Picture: The Rooster Tree Facebook page.