More than 400 frontline workers come together to form an uplifting scrub choir

More than 400 staff at the Royal Melbourne Hospital have formed a scrub choir.

The choir has come together to provide music therapy and lift spirits in these tough times.

Lead of the music therapy service at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Dr Emma O’Brien said staff came up with the idea.

“It’s a way that we can stay connected in this really difficult time,” she told Ross and Russel.

“The idea was brought up basically by the staff … we thought we could do that and it would be really good for our morale.

Press PLAY below for their take on The Pretenders ‘I’ll Stand By You’.