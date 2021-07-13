3AW
The rules for removalists, truckies and freight workers travelling across Australia

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The rules for removalists, truckies and freight workers travelling across Australia

The Victorian Transport Association says the emergence of two COVID-19 cases involving removalists from NSW shows the system is working.

Peter Anderson told Neil Mitchell those in the freight industry operated under a strict set of rules that require permits, fitted face masks and weekly COVID-19 testing.

“You also must have a COVID plan and be able to show your licence to be able to show your address,” he said on 3AW.

“There’s no social visiting, so there’s no nicking off to the pub for a drink in between and of course you must QR code throughout your trip.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain what rules they operate under

Picture by Getty iStock.

