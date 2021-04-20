3AW
  • Melbourne GP says public confidence..

Melbourne GP says public confidence in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has undoubtedly dropped

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Melbourne GP says public confidence in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has undoubtedly dropped

A Melbourne GP says he’s definitely noticed a drop in demand for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and fears “trust issues” many people have with government isn’t helping.

It comes after the federal government recommended those under 50 avoid getting the AstraZeneca jab when getting their vaccination due to concerns about rare cases of blood clotting.

Dr Todd Cameron told Neil Mitchell it had undoubtedly dented public confidence.

“They (government) have missed a lot of the correct language on this,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I am concerned we will end up in a scenario where people feel they are getting a different class of the vaccine.

“The trust issues we are having with politics at the moment is probably being transferred to the vaccine, I much prefer to hear more statements on scientists on this than politicians.

“That is an ideal outcome.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

News
