The school visit that changed Harry Garside’s life

14 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The school visit that changed Harry Garside’s life

Australia’s new boxing star says there’s no way he would have won an Olympic medal had it not been for the Reach Foundation.

Harry Garside told Neil Mitchell a workshop run by the foundation at his school had “changed his life” growing up.

Reach was founded by Jim Stynes and Paul Currie in 1994 with the aim of inspiring young people to believe in themselves and get the most out of life.

It had that exact effect on Garside.

Speaking on 3AW, Garside admits he knew he’d lost his fight against Andy Cruz to get into the Gold medal bout with a round to go, but felt compelled “to have a crack” anyway.

“I am proud of myself for that,” he said.

Garside spoke with 3AW on his way to quarantine in Brisbane after returning from Tokyo.

“I am looking forward to a few days by myself to re-gather myself, focus and centre myself before coming home and see my family and friends,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the captivating interview!

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
