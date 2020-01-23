The scientific secret to the perfect cup of coffee!

It’s no secret that Melburnians relish the fact we’re often touted as the coffee capital of the world.

A team of scientists have been working with Melbourne baristas to find the methodology behind brewing the best cup of joe.

Barista Michael Cameron, who worked on the project, explained some of the results on 3AW Afternoons with Dee Dee.

“We are good at making coffee, I guess what this paper is showing is how we can improve it and use science as a supporting role to create a good tasting coffee every single time we go into that coffee shop,” he explained.

“There are a couple of key findings we discovered in the process of writing the paper.”

The variables include the amount of coffee you use, the pressure and grind time.

He also explained the “God shot”.

