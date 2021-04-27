3AW
The second-hand vehicles in highest demand amid ‘explosion in sales’

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Australians are selling their newly bought vehicles at huge mark-ups, as coronavirus-fuelled shortages drive up demand.

CEO of the Motor Trades Association of Australia, Richard Dudley, says ongoing delays for new vehicles and parts, along with shifting consumer behaviour, are behind the surge.

“There’s pent up consumer demand,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s also ongoing delays of parts, accessories, the vehicles themselves … we’ve still got COVID running rampant in countries where parts for cars are behind made.

“We’ve seen a lot of people reluctant to go back onto public transport and opting to buy a second car for the family.”

Mr Dudley says large 4WDs capable of towing, such as Toyota Land Cruisers, are in particularly high demand as Australians holiday at home.

“(There’s been) an explosion in sales of camper vans and camper trailers and those sorts of things,” he said.

“Those vehicles that are needed for towing … in particular are in high demand.”

Press PLAY below for more

News
