The secrets behind this best seller’s success

Australia’s best selling author in 2018 admits he was as surprised as anybody about his publishing success.

The Barefoot Investor, by Scott Pape, sold 500,000 copies in Australia last year, despite being released in 2016.

Pape’s other book, The Barefoot Investor for Families, came in at No.5.

Speaking with 3AW Drive, Pape said it “took off like a rocket”.

“I’d be lying if I told that I thought it’d be a best seller,” he said.

“I don’t know how I did it.

“Nobody was more surprised than me.”

He says the Royal Commission on the banking sector may have played a role in boosting sales.

“But I think the main thing was that people read it, thought it was good and then bought it for family and friends,” he said.

