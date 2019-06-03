The seven times Kristina Keneally ‘made herself clear’ to Neil Mitchell

Former NSW Premier Kristina Keneally has been made Shadow Home Affairs Minister, in an appointment Neil Mitchell said is “a very clever tactic by Anthony Albanese”.

“There is a very direct contrast between Kristina Keneally and Peter Dutton, who is the minister,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I think it will be increasingly difficult for him to attack her in the way he likes to attack. His instinct is to kick and kick hard. That might be a little more difficult here.”

Senator Keneally told Neil Mitchell she will “apply a blowtorch to Mr Dutton’s maladministration of his portfolio”.

Neil said Ms Keneally’s statement illustrated the difficulty Mr Dutton is likely to have in countering her arguments.

“If Peter Dutton was saying ‘I’m going to turn a blowtorch on Kristina Keneally’, I think people would be very concerned about it,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be considered appropriate.”

Ms Keneally was perfectly clear about her home affairs priorities.

So clear, in fact, that several irritated listeners called to point out that she said “clear” seven times throughout the interview.

The seven times Kristina Keneally said "clear":



The seven times Kristina Keneally said “clear”:

3.03 – On her changing views on turning back boats – “I’m being quite clear about that.”

4.17 – On offshore processing: “Let me be clear Neil, let me be absolutely clear. As I said in 2015, and I have continue to hold since, offshore processing, turn backs where it’s safe to do so, and regional resettlement are fundamental and absolutely necessary.”

4.56 – On resettlement of asylum seekers in a third country – “People should be resettled in third countries. Let’s be clear about this.”

5.27 – On resettlement of asylum seekers in a third country – “Neil, let’s be clear. The government could have taken up an offer from New Zealand to resettle 150 refugees, they refused to do that.”

10.53 – On taking responsibility for the children of Australian terrorists – “Let’s make it clear. Since the election occurred, since that legislation was first tabled, we have had people like Mike Pompeo and others saying that countries need to consider their responsibility to these foreign fighters.”

13.16 – On US leadership – “Let me be clear that I respect the office of the president of the United States.”