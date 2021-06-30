3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The shocking number of Australian..

The shocking number of Australian families stretching their finances on childcare

8 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for The shocking number of Australian families stretching their finances on childcare

Australian families are regularly spending more money on childcare fees than groceries or power bills.

A study from Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute found childcare was “too expensive” for 39 per cent of families.

Dr Peter Hurley, Fellow at Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, told 3AW Drive the study uncovered some troubling, yet unsurprising, trends.

“There is an international benchmark of no more than seven per cent of household disposable income on childcare – that’s what is considered affordable – and about 40 per cent of families are exceeding that benchmark,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him analyse the figures

Picture by Getty iStock.

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332