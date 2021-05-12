The shocking number of Australians allowed to fly overseas during pandemic

Nearly 135,000 Australians have been granted exemptions to jet overseas during the pandemic, with many making multiple trips in and out of the country.

The Herald Sun reports 37,500 exemptions have been granted on compassionate or humanitarian grounds.

Since March 20 last year, 13,762 Australians have returned home from overseas trips more than once.

The national security committee has expressed alarm about the situation and will meet today to consider tightening the exemption process for Australians.