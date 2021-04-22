3AW
The side effect warning signs to ‘look out for’ after receiving your COVID-19 vaccination

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The side effect warning signs to ‘look out for’ after receiving your COVID-19 vaccination

An epidemiologist has listed three key symptoms to look out for after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

It comes after Victoria’s Chief Health Officer tweeted he was feeling a “wee bit ordinary” after receiving the jab on Wednesday.

Professor Michael Toole, epidemiologist at the Burnet Institute, told Neil Mitchell side effects were an unfortunate reality for some people.

“I had the AstraZeneca vaccine a couple of weeks ago and had absolutely no side effects, not even soreness,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“But others have.”

He said there was a difference between feeling slightly off and having a rare reaction to the jab.

Professor Toole said a handful of persistent symptoms should be taken seriously.

“Any difficulty in breathing, any abdominal pain and a severe headache that isn’t relieved by Panadol,” he said.

“These are the symptoms of the blood clotting events.”

