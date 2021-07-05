The signs you may have pandemic fatigue (and what to do about it)

A mental health expert says Victorians are experiencing “pandemic fatigue” that’s the mental health equivalent of running a marathon.

CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, Christine Morgan, says the signs of pandemic fatigue differ from person-to-person, but include a lack of energy, a lack of wanting to become engaged, irritability and a short fuse.

“When we don’t have that capacity within us to necessarily compassionately connect with other people, which is, let’s face it, what got us through last year, then we do start to see ourselves turning on each other,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“It’s absolutely understandable, it’s absolutely human, but it’s not going to help us get through.”

Ms Morgan says it’s important to recognise the signs and act.

“The first thing to do is to be aware of those signs within yourself because we’re all different,” she said.

“Secondly, don’t ignore it because it is a sign that you’re running very low on reserves.

“Third thing: replenish. Replenishment is different for everybody … for some people hitting the pavement for a jog … for some people it is literally turning off the phone, switching off and taking some time out.”

While Ms Morgan says it may sound “a little bit self-indulgent”, it’s necessary.

“If you feed yourself back those energy levels you have the reserve to then … do those positive things that get us through,” she said.

