3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The simple solution to ‘improving’..

The simple solution to ‘improving’ a cheap bottle of wine

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The simple solution to ‘improving’ a cheap bottle of wine

How do you improve a bottle of cheap plonk?

The solution is simple, according to a recent study.

Just tell the people drinking it that it’s more expensive than it actually is.

Chris Barnes, wine educator and lecturer in wine studies at Melbourne University, told 3AW Breakfast he wasn’t surprised by the study largely due to two factors.

“Firstly, it is a fashion item,” he said.

“Why are there $4000 handbags? Is it $4000 worth of leather? No. It’s got a French or Italian name to it.

“Secondly, most people have very little confidence in themselves about their ability to actually assess a wine as being good, bad or indifferent.

“So what they’re looking for are cues that give them confidence to say this must be a better wine.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332