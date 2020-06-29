The Simpsons will no longer let white actors voice non-white characters

The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to voice characters of colour, producers of the iconic show have confirmed.

It comes amid recent controversy about Hank Azaria voicing the character of Apu, despite not being Indian himself.

Other characters, such as Bumblebee Man, have also been branded problematic.

Dr Lauren Rosewarne said it was always going to happen.

“The show is already over 30 years old,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

“To pretend that it can stay as it was in 1989, when it began, is laughable.

“Every show has to update.

“It’s just The Simpsons is sort of in a precarious position because it has been on air so long.”

Neil Mitchell pointed out that Bart Simpson was voiced by a woman.

That’s different, Dr Rosewarne pointed out.

“When we talk about these kind of moves, they’re about creating equality rather than just arbitrary decisions,” she explained.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)