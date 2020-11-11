3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lack of fruit pickers sparks price rise

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Lack of fruit pickers sparks price rise

The cost of living in Australia is on the rise, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

And it’s essential items where the biggest impact is being felt.

Vice President of the Victorian Farmers Federation, Emma Germano, told Neil Mitchell Australia had a shortage of workers in the country which was had seen the price of fruit and vegetables soar.

“We can’t get it off the farm and onto the shelves quick enough,” she said.

“We just lost 20,000 backpackers over the last few months.

“We were already in a shortage before we went into a global pandemic.”

Ms Germano stressed Australia needs to address the problem now.

“We don’t have enough Australians going out to work on farms,” she said.

“The situation is getting dire and is only going to get worse when we go into the ramp up of our season in Victoria.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332