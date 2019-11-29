The slightly subtle secret to this street art that’s catching plenty of people unawares!
Visitors to Melbourne’s iconic Hosier Lane are falling victim to a subtle lewd prank while getting photos with some of the street art.
A pair of angel wings with a halo have proven popular for pictures!
But on further inspection, the wings are made up of, um, male appendages.
The art has appeared in a few cities, with Australian artist Scottie Marsh behind the paintings.
BELOW! Some the unsuspecting victims!
