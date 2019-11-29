3AW
The slightly subtle secret to this street art that’s catching plenty of people unawares!

2 hours ago
3aw breakfast
The Rumour File

Visitors to Melbourne’s iconic Hosier Lane are falling victim to a subtle lewd prank while getting photos with some of the street art.

A pair of angel wings with a halo have proven popular for pictures!

But on further inspection, the wings are made up of, um, male appendages.

The art has appeared in a few cities, with Australian artist Scottie Marsh behind the paintings.

BELOW! Some the unsuspecting victims!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rêve ta vie en couleur, c’est le secret du bonheur #hosierlane #melbourne #tag

A post shared by Nelly Maes (@maesnelly) on

