The snippet about Queensland’s drug wash-up that Ross found QUITE interesting

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The snippet about Queensland’s drug wash-up that Ross found QUITE interesting

North Queensland police are investigating after 10 packages containing a suspicious white powder, believed to be cocaine, washed ashore on Hinchinbrook Island.

Beachgoers at Ramsay Bay, Hinchinbrook Island, contacted police on Sunday after discovering 10 packages, each weighing a kilogram, on shore.

If found to be cocaine, as suspected, it would have an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

Ross Stevenson found it interesting, given Andrew Heard’s recent death by crocodile on the same island.

3AW is not suggesting the two are linked, rather those involved in smuggling the drugs may have been spooked by the heavier than usual police presence on the island as authorities searched for the crocodile responsible for the attack and thrown the packages overboard.

Ross and Russel spoke with Jarryd Braybrook from the 4BC newsroom about the story.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture supplied by Queensland Police

