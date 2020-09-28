The Social Dilemma: Why ‘parents are rejoicing’ over Netflix documentary

A new documentary providing a behind the scenes look at how social media operates is turning teens against the platforms, and many parents are pleased.

Netflix’s The Social Dilemma sees co-creators of global platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, reveal their own concerns about how social media impacts children.

Self-esteem educator, Catherine Manning, said she thinks “parents are … rejoicing and thanking Netflix” for the documentary.

“I watched it with three of my four kids,” she told Ross and Russel.

Ms Manning said her teenage children were shocked by the surveillance that goes on online, and she was concerned about the advertising.

“One of the things they were actually quite shocked is how much monitoring goes on,” she said.

“That was a bit of an eye-opener.

“One of the scariest things is the kind of advertising that’s being aimed at kids based on what they’re looking at.

“They’re constantly being exposed to these highly photoshopped … images.”

