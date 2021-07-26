The song Ariarne Titmus used to fire up before winning gold (+ the tracks listeners would choose)

Australian swimming legend Ariarne ‘Arnie’ Titmus dethroned Katie Ledecky to take home gold in the women’s 400m freestyle yesterday.

The 20-year-old played AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top’ to amp herself up before the big showdown.

When the 3AW Breakfast team learnt about the song Arnie used to psych herself up for the event, they asked listeners what song they’d choose to fire themselves up.

THE SONGS THE 3AW BREAKFAST TEAM WOULD CHOOSE:

Russel — Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

— Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine Scorcher — Bombtrack by Rage Against the Machine

— Bombtrack by Rage Against the Machine Armo — What’s the Story Morning Glory by Oasis

— What’s the Story Morning Glory by Oasis Luca — All My Life by Foo Fighters

— All My Life by Foo Fighters Emilia — Black Skinhead by Kanye West

LISTENER NOMINATIONS: