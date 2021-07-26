The song Ariarne Titmus used to fire up before winning gold (+ the tracks listeners would choose)
Australian swimming legend Ariarne ‘Arnie’ Titmus dethroned Katie Ledecky to take home gold in the women’s 400m freestyle yesterday.
The 20-year-old played AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top’ to amp herself up before the big showdown.
When the 3AW Breakfast team learnt about the song Arnie used to psych herself up for the event, they asked listeners what song they’d choose to fire themselves up.
THE SONGS THE 3AW BREAKFAST TEAM WOULD CHOOSE:
- Russel — Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine
- Scorcher — Bombtrack by Rage Against the Machine
- Armo — What’s the Story Morning Glory by Oasis
- Luca — All My Life by Foo Fighters
- Emilia — Black Skinhead by Kanye West
LISTENER NOMINATIONS:
- The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades by Timbuk 3
- The Warrior by Scandal ft. Patty Smyth
- Take a Long Line by The Angels
- Light of Day by Bruce Springsteen
- Highway to Hell by ACDC
- Get the Party Started by P!nk
- Simply the Best by Tina Turner
- Di Quella Pira – Il Trovatore
- The Boys from the Bush by Lee Kernaghan
- That’s Freedom by John Farnham
- Playing to Win by John Farnham
- Lose Yourself by Eminem
- Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crue
- Eye of the Tiger by Survivor
- All Fired Up by Pat Benatar