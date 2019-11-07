The sounds that shaped Australia: 10 new sounds added to the national sound registry 

Every year the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia inducts 10 new sound recordings into the Sounds of Australia registry.

Today, the 10 new inclusions for 2019 were added to the registry.

The public nominates sounds for the registry, which are narrowed down to 10 sounds by an industry panel.

Nick Henderson, National Film and Sound Archive Curator, said a wide range of sounds can be entered.

“The main criteria is that it’s 10 years old, or older,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Other than that, it’s really looking at recorded sounds.

“Many people seem to nominate things like the siren at the MCG, which is a siren, it’s not a recording.

“We’ve got everything from environmental recordings, to popular music, to speeches, to anthropological recordings.”

This year, the archive added its first AFL song — Up There, Cazaly.

Tom Elliott also put forward a nomination for 2020 — The Ship Song by Denis Walter.

“Denis Walter, I think we should start a campaign for him,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“I can definitely pop that in for next year,” Mr Henderson said.

The 2019 Sounds of Australia are:

Cylinder Recordings from Central Australia by Spencer and Gillen, and Aboriginal communities – 1901-1902 Twilight of the Gods / Die Gotterdammerung by Florence Austral – 1928 I’m the Sheik of Scrubby Creek by Chad Morgan – 1952 Prestophone Mastertape by Olive and Eva – 1955 The Man From Snowy River by Leonard Teale – 1956 You’re The One That I Want by Olivia Newton John and John Travolta (John Farrer, composer) – 1978 Up There, Cazaly by The Two-Man Band – 1979 You’re The Voice by John Farnham – 1986 Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden – 1997 Wild Swans by Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (Elena Kats-Chernin, composer) – 2004

