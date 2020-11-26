The South Australian hotel quarantine policy Victoria is being urged to follow

Victoria is being encouraged to follow South Australia’s lead when it resumes hotel quarantine next month.

Dr Chris Moy, who is based in Adelaide and Vice President of the AMA, explained South Australia’s policy with returned travellers on 3AW Drive.

“Anybody who turns positive while they’re in hotel quarantine will be shifted to a dedicated facility, which will probably be a repurposed private hospital,” he said.

“They’ll be managed by specific staff, SA police and security staff, who will only be allowed to work there essentially – they won’t be deployed anywhere else.

“It will basically be a secure facility and positive cases will be taken out to minimise risk.”

