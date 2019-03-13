3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The staggering cost of owning a car

6 hours ago
Ross and John

The average Melburnian family are forking out $386 a week to use a single family car, according to the Australian Automobile Association.

Michael Case, Manager of Vehicle Engineering at RACV told Ross and John most people underestimate how much their car is costing them.

“Most people attribute the costs mainly to what they see on a regular basis, such as filling the car up with fuel, and they think that’s what it’s costing to operate a vehicle. But there are many other costs,” he said.

Mr Case said depreciation, insurance, registration, tolls, servicing, maintenance, tyres and fuel are all factors contributing to the cost of owning a vehicle.

He told Ross and John that, for many people, it is cheaper to use taxi or rideshare cars instead of owning a vehicle.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332