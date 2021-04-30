The staggering number of Australians who won’t return to bank branches post-pandemic

Almost 90 per cent of Australians don’t plan on returning to their pre-pandemic bank branch usage, according to new research.

It’s the driving factor in causing hundreds of branches to shut down.

Adjunct Professor Steve Worthington, who specialises in financial services and payments at Swinburne University, said he wasn’t surprised.

“This pandemic has turbocharged the shift to digital banking,” he said.

But he said banks should be forced to justify why they’re shutting branches.

