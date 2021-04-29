3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The staggering number of Australians..

The staggering number of Australians who admit to speeding

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The staggering number of Australians who admit to speeding

A staggering four-in-five Australians admit to speeding, a new survey has revealed.

Australian Road Safety Foundation research found two-thirds of people admitted to breaking a road rule, with speeding the most common offence.

Among women surveyed, 81 per cent admitted to speeding, compared to 75 per cent of men.

Russel White from the Australian Road Safety Foundation says bad pandemic driving habits appear to have continued after lockdowns.

“During the pandemic there was some really bad driving behaviour,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Across the nation, police agencies were reporting that when they were catching people for speeding it was for (being) significantly over the limit.

“I think that’s a little bit of a halo effect that’s starting to sort of continue on now as things get back to normal.

“If we look at states where the road toll should have gone down by quite a lot, Queensland went up quite significantly. Victoria came down but probably not as much as we would have hoped for in terms of the lack of traffic.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332