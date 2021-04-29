The staggering number of Australians who admit to speeding

A staggering four-in-five Australians admit to speeding, a new survey has revealed.

Australian Road Safety Foundation research found two-thirds of people admitted to breaking a road rule, with speeding the most common offence.

Among women surveyed, 81 per cent admitted to speeding, compared to 75 per cent of men.

Russel White from the Australian Road Safety Foundation says bad pandemic driving habits appear to have continued after lockdowns.

“During the pandemic there was some really bad driving behaviour,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Across the nation, police agencies were reporting that when they were catching people for speeding it was for (being) significantly over the limit.

“I think that’s a little bit of a halo effect that’s starting to sort of continue on now as things get back to normal.

“If we look at states where the road toll should have gone down by quite a lot, Queensland went up quite significantly. Victoria came down but probably not as much as we would have hoped for in terms of the lack of traffic.”

