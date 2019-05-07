The staggering trends behind Victoria’s escalating road toll

Seventeen of the 114 people killed on the roads so far this year were not wearing seatbelts nor, if they were on a motorbike, a helmet.

That’s compared to 18 for the entire 2019.

Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane made the revelation while speaking with Neil Mitchell as authorities try to get a handle on Victoria’s fast-rising road toll.

ROAD TOLL: 114 this year, 76 same time last year

Mr Leane revealed speed, drugs and alcohol are also significant factors in Victoria’s rising road toll.

“In 35 of the collisions, speed was involved. 23 involved drugs and alcohol,” he added.

“They’re all the basics we continue to talk about.”

