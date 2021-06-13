The staggering, world record sum paid for a Victorian kelpie

A Victorian kelpie has set a new world record for the most money paid for a working dog.

Hoover was sold for $35,200 at the Casterton Working Dog Auction on Sunday.

The previous record sum paid for a working dog was $22,200.

Casterson Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore says the dog is worth the mammoth sum.

“In a labour shortage in rural areas at the moment a good dog is very valuable and can cut a lot of work out on a farm,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The breed has been specifically bred through all these years to get to the point it is now and it’s phenomenal what a dog can do now.”

