The stars of Jekyll and Hyde drop by + Denis discovers what he and Anthony Warlow have in common

The stage production of Jekyll and Hyde is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The new production stars Anthony Warlow, who is performing the show on stage for the first time after recording the iconic 1994 CD of the music in the show.

Jemma Rix also stars in the production and as Lucy and Amanda Lea LaVergne is Lisa.

The trio joined Denis to chat ahead of the show, and Anthony and Denis realised they’ve got a common interest…

