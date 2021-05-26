The story behind the hotel quarantine security company that’s since folded

Sly Of The Underworld says it “beggars belief” Victorians still don’t know who recommended Unified Security be given government hotel quarantine contracts and why.

The company folded this week following a dispute with both the NSW and Victorian governments, claiming it is still owed more than $10 million in unpaid invoices.

Unified was involved with Victoria’s first hotel quarantine program.

“It created some sort of angst within that industry that a relatively small firm, such as Unified, had been selected when it was not on the list of preferred providers,” Sly said on 3AW Breakfast.

“Unified marketed itself as having a strong Indigenous influence and the conventional wisdom is that is what persuaded certain people within the government to select it in that it would have been one of those preferred companies for that reason, to help employment and so on.

“It simply beggars belief that we still don’t know why it was selected or who selected it.

“It wound down at a point where NSW police were going to recommend it lost its licence for questionable subcontracting and not talking about a change of ownership.”

