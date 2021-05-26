3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The story behind the hotel quarantine security company that’s since folded

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The story behind the hotel quarantine security company that’s since folded

Sly Of The Underworld says it “beggars belief” Victorians still don’t know who recommended Unified Security be given government hotel quarantine contracts and why.

The company folded this week following a dispute with both the NSW and Victorian governments, claiming it is still owed more than $10 million in unpaid invoices.

Unified was involved with Victoria’s first hotel quarantine program.

“It created some sort of angst within that industry that a relatively small firm, such as Unified, had been selected when it was not on the list of preferred providers,” Sly said on 3AW Breakfast.

“Unified marketed itself as having a strong Indigenous influence and the conventional wisdom is that is what persuaded certain people within the government to select it in that it would have been one of those preferred companies for that reason, to help employment and so on.

“It simply beggars belief that we still don’t know why it was selected or who selected it.

“It wound down at a point where NSW police were going to recommend it lost its licence for questionable subcontracting and not talking about a change of ownership.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sly explain the situation

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332