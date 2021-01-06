3AW
The story that stands out to Will Pucovski’s former coach

49 seconds ago
sportsday
CricketCRICKET AUSTRALIAWill Pucovski
Article image for The story that stands out to Will Pucovski’s former coach

Will Pucovski’s former coach Andrew Walton has praised the young Victorian’s composure and character ahead of his likely Test debut at the SCG.

Walton coached him at the Melbourne Cricket Club and said his temperament is “first rate”.

“You just knew he was going to be somewhere .. the expectations around him were pretty big,” he told Matt Granland and Bryce McGain on Sportsday.

He said he will be well placed if he does get to make his debut.

“That was what we set up him up for back in 2015-2016 … I think he will be more than comfortable.”

He shared a story of a pre-season camp, and how Pucovski was the first to clean up as the team got ready to leave.

“That speaks volumes of his character.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty Anthony Devlin/PA Images/Getty

 

sportsday
AustraliaCricketEntertainmentLifestyleNewsSports
