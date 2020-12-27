3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The study researchers want ALL..

The study researchers want ALL new Victorian babies to take part in

14 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for The study researchers want ALL new Victorian babies to take part in

A life-time study that aims to track an entire generation’s health and wellbeing is about to get underway.

The Generation Victoria study aims to recruit up to 150,000 Victorian newborns over the next two years.

“We will be approaching every mum and dad,” Professor Melissa Wake, from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, told 3AW Breakfast.

It’s hoped the study will provide crucial insights into autism, asthma and food allergies, as well as learning difficulties.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332