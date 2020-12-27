The study researchers want ALL new Victorian babies to take part in

A life-time study that aims to track an entire generation’s health and wellbeing is about to get underway.

The Generation Victoria study aims to recruit up to 150,000 Victorian newborns over the next two years.

“We will be approaching every mum and dad,” Professor Melissa Wake, from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, told 3AW Breakfast.

It’s hoped the study will provide crucial insights into autism, asthma and food allergies, as well as learning difficulties.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it