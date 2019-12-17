3AW
The suburbs where children are most likely to be left in hot cars

1 hour ago
3aw mornings

Frankston, Pakenham and Hoppers Crossing have been revealed as the worst suburbs for people leaving children in hot cars.

Despite an extensive state government campaign warning of the dangers, there have been 843 incidents of kids being locked in hot cars in 2019.

Frankston and Pakenham recorded 14 calls outs, while Hoppers Crossing had 13.

Darren Reddrop from the RACV told 3AW Mornings they received three calls on average a day.

In most cases it’s just due to a momentary distraction.

“Modern cars sometimes lock themselves accidentally,” he said.

“It happens instantaneously.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty Images

