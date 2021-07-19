High-rises could be given the green light in some suburbs as part of the Suburban Rail Loop

High-rise buildings in suburban Melbourne could be given the green light as part of the multi-billion dollar suburban rail loop.

The Herald Sun reports planning rules at some of the stations on the loop — Southland, Clayton, Monash, Glen Waverley, Burwood and Box Hill — could allow high-rise construction in the surrounding area.

The government has not yet provided details on the height limits proposed for the areas surrounding each station.

CEO of the Urban Development Institute of Australia, Matthew Kandelaars, says it’s vital that planners “get it right the first time around”.

“There is obviously a case-by-case basis around each of the stations,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think in many respect we’re playing catch up to some of the other cities we love to compare ourselves to around the world in respect to our transport infrastructure and connecting suburbs.”

