The surprising candidate tipped to become Victoria’s speed camera watchdog

Victoria’s top roads cop is set to quit his posting to become the state’s speed camera watchdog, Neil Mitchell reports.

3AW Mornings believes Stephen Leane, the assistant commissioner for road policing, will this week be announced as Victoria’s new Road Safety Camera Commissioner.

Neil Mitchell this morning said he expects Mr Leane will quit his high-ranking Victoria Police role for the part-time gig.

The commission is the state’s avenue for complaints and quality control of the vast network of speed, red-light and other cameras.

Mr Leane would be the third person to occupy the commissioner office, following Gordon Lewis and John Voyage.

Neil Mitchell said his appointment, which has not been confirmed by Mr Leane nor the government, could raise perception issues around impartiality.

“I have no doubts Stephen Leane is a good man and an honest man who would be committed to the job,” he said.

“My doubt is one of perception; the camera commissioner is there to represent the public when they think cameras go wrong — and they have (gone wrong).

“I am not sure it is a good look to have a former police officer in charge of the integrity of the police system.

“He will be fair and independent, of course, but perceptions are important and there may be a perception he is on the side of police.”

