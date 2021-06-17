3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The surprising cause of Australia’..

The surprising cause of Australia’s classic beer brand renaissance

29 seconds ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The surprising cause of Australia’s classic beer brand renaissance

Sales figures show that Australians are turning back to classic beer brands in a big way.

Iconic brands such as VB and Carlton Draught have seen a big uptick in sales, with the once popular craft beer brands on the wane.

Founder and publisher of Brews News Matt Kirkegaard believes lockdowns have caused the public to turn back to nostalgic favourites.

“I don’t think people have completely jettisoned craft beer,” he told Russ and Darren on 3AW Breakfast.

“But there has been a real shift to people looking for the comfort of things like (those beers).

“It brings back some really positive memories at a really tough time.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332