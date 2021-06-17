The surprising cause of Australia’s classic beer brand renaissance

Sales figures show that Australians are turning back to classic beer brands in a big way.

Iconic brands such as VB and Carlton Draught have seen a big uptick in sales, with the once popular craft beer brands on the wane.

Founder and publisher of Brews News Matt Kirkegaard believes lockdowns have caused the public to turn back to nostalgic favourites.

“I don’t think people have completely jettisoned craft beer,” he told Russ and Darren on 3AW Breakfast.

“But there has been a real shift to people looking for the comfort of things like (those beers).

“It brings back some really positive memories at a really tough time.”

