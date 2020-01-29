The surprisingly low price tickets to Ash Barty’s semi-final are going for online…

Tickets for Thursday afternoon’s Australian Open women’s semi-finals are going for just $70, Shane McInnes has revealed.

That’s right, you can watch Ash Barty’s bid to make the final on Rod Laver Arena for $70.

3AW sports reporter McInnes observed the ticket price online on Wednesday afternoon.

Not only does that $70 ticket include Barty’s clash with Sofia Kenin, you also get to watch Simona Halep do battle with Garbiñe Muguruza for a spot in the final.

It’s unclear why the day session tickets are so cheap.

“You wouldn’t even get a ticket to Rod Laver Arena for that price for a first round match, let alone a semi-final,” McInnes explained.

“I’m bewildered by it, totally.

“I’m yet to hear the reason why.”

Conversely, tickets for the night session – where Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will do battle – start at $400 per ticket.

PIC: Getty Images / Chaz Niell