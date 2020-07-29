The terrible two: How teens took COVID-19 from Melbourne to Brisbane

Two Brisbane teenagers who lied their way onto flights from Melbourne have tested positive to coronavirus.

A criminal investigation is underway after the two women, 19, took a return trip from Brisbane to Melbourne, via Sydney, despite the strict border closures earlier this month.

The pair may have been among at least 20 people at a party at short-term rental party that was broken up by police in Melbourne’s CBD

Upon returning to Brisbane on July 21, the pair went to work and visited multiple cafes and bars, many of which have been forced to close.

It has created a contact tracing nightmare for Brisbane authorities.