The ‘three As’ that stop some Australians using the internet

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott was stunned to learn as much as 10 per cent of the Australian population (some 2.5 million people) don’t use the internet. Ever.

But that figure is believed to be shrinking significantly by the day.

“With the COVID pandemic in the last 12 months, there’s certainly been an increase in people using the internet and technology for a whole range of reasons,” Jess Wilson, National Director at Good Things Foundation, told Tom Elliott.

She said there were three main reasons for people not using the internet.

  • Access (living in remote areas)
  • Affordability
  • Aptitude (or lack of it)

Picture by Getty iStock.

