The three high school year levels suffering the most as a result of lockdown

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The three high school year levels suffering the most as a result of lockdown

Secondary students in three important transition years have suffered more as a result of remote learning than their counterparts in other year levels.

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Colin Axup, says while all students “have suffered some type of trauma” as a result of lockdown, some years have been more severely impacted.

Years seven, eight and 11 have most affected, with students experiencing academic, social and mental health problems.

“There is a significant minority of students who are having some issues around their academic achievement and also around their mental health,” Mr Axup told Ross and Russel.

“Talking about year eight, in particular … they’ve missed the significant part of year seven where they transition into the secondary school.

“That lack of learning the structures and culture of the school has had an impact.

“Some year 12 students, for example, are feeling a little underprepared because of their year 11 experience.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how lockdown has affected students

Ross and Russel
News
