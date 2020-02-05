3AW
The three stooges: These dills stole a CCTV camera and made a very bad mistake

9 hours ago
Ross and John

Police are asking for public help to identify three people wanted over the theft of a CCTV camera.

Detectives have been able to share images of the trio because they left the camera running.

It continued transmitting images for several days while it sat in the alleged thieves’ house.

Police say the camera was stolen from a Glenroy building site at Daley Street just before 5.30am on January 25.

It’s fair to say this story tickled Ross and John’s fancy — click PLAY to hear their gleeful reaction

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

