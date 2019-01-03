Cool change sweeps through the city after sweltering temperatures

UPDATE

The cool change has swept through the city as predicted from the south-west, dropping the temperature from 42° to 26° in a matter of minutes.

The mercury is expected to continue falling into the night, reaching around 19° by 8pm.

The city reached a top of 42.6° at around 3:40pm earlier this afternoon.

EARLIER

A total fire ban is in place and health warnings have been issued ahead of Victoria’s day of scorching heat.

Not only are temperatures tipped to reach their hottest point in several years, but gusty winds are expected to bring dust.

The EPA says high levels of PM10 particles in the air at places including South Geelong as well as Melbourne’s outer-west could increase the risk of health effects in those with existing heart and lung conditions.

Melbourne is forecast to reach 42° and some suburbs, including Altona and Laverton, will soar as high as 44°.

Mildura and Echuca in the state’s north could reach as high as 46°.

But the heatwave won’t last long.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a gusty afternoon cool change will come through Melbourne’s CBD from about 4pm.

State Control Centre agency commander Gary Cook told 3AW Drive the mixture of hot conditions followed by a windy change meant Victorians are in for an “ugly” day.

“No one’s really escaping the heat tomorrow,” he said.

“We just ask everyone to look after themselves and stay indoors.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Drive