The ‘troll’ choir that’s been singing in secret under a Coburg bridge for more than a decade

5 hours ago
3AW Afternoons
Merri Creek bridge in Coburg

Under a bridge in Melbourne’s north, a choir has been gathering unnoticed for more than a decade.

They call themselves the “trolls”, and until now they’ve been a closely guarded secret.

Choir director Sue Johnson says the group has been singing under a bluestone bridge on Merri Creek for 11 years.

“11 years ago we walked up out of our local community hall and just walked down to the bridge to enjoy the ambiance and a bike rider rode through as we were singing and said ‘You should call yourselves the trolls!’,” she told Alicia Loxley, filling in for Dee Dee Dunleavy.

But, to catch them, you have to be lucky.

“When a song is bridge-worthy we just head down there, maybe eight or 10 times a year and just put on our own little concert,” Ms Johnson said.

“It’s very secretive. It’s right underneath a four-lane road and no one knows we’re there.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the troll choir

News
