3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The troubling number of IVF patients paying thousands for treatments with ‘no proof’ they work

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The troubling number of IVF patients paying thousands for treatments with ‘no proof’ they work

Four in five IVF patients are paying thousands of dollars for add-on treatments with little or no proof they help getting them pregnant.

Acupuncture, herbal medicine, endometrial scratch, even aspirin, were among the treatments listed in the University of Melbourne research.

Dr Sarah Lensen, Research Fellow in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Melbourne, said the regulation of IVF was “quite patchy” in Australia.

“We don’t really know what drives the use of IVF add-ons, especially in Australia, but it’s probably driven a little bit by the IVF industry and the professionals, and a bit by the patients, too, who often go into the clinic and have already read up a lot about these things and ask for them and really want to have them,” Dr Lensen said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332