The true extent of Australia’s hospitality staff shortage

Australia’s hospitality sector is desperate for workers.

Despite a higher than normal unemployment rate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bars, restaurants and cafes are struggling to find staff.

A shortage of international workers and cultural attitudes towards the industry have been blamed.

“For every 10 jobs there is one applicant in hospitality,” Wes Lambert, CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, told 3AW Mornings.

“We need to change they way Australians feel about hospitality and that it’s not just that first job you get when you’re in high school or at university.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about the issue