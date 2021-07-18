The ‘two bits of good news’ Australia’s vaccine taskforce head says emerged this weekend

The boss of Australia’s vaccine rollout says he’s confident every Australian who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be by the end of the year.

Coordinator General of the National COVID Vaccine Taskforce, Lieutenant-General John Frewen, says there have been “two bits of good news” about the rollout this weekend.

“10 million doses have been administered to Australians, which is really significant,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Now we’ve got this arrival overnight of a million does of Pfizer. That’s about a tripling of where we were a fortnight ago.”

Lieutenant-General Frewen says under 40s should be able to access Pfizer in late September or early October.

Despite anecdotal evidence suggesting some people aren’t showing up for their vaccine bookings, Lieutenant-General Frewen says wastage of doses is very low.

“Actual wastage is down below a percent across the entire rollout which is really good,” he said.

“We haven’t got a particular concern around no shows at the moment.”

Image: Rohan Thomson / Getty