The two movies which could make history at the Oscars

A pair of movies nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars could make history for two very different reasons.

Marvel’s Black Panther is the first-ever superhero movie nominated for best picture.

While Roma could become the first Netflix-produced film to win a best picture award.

3AW entertainment reporter Peter Ford told 3AW Breakfast both films were a good chance of winning the coveted award during this afternoon’s (AEDT) ceremony in Hollywood.

“If either of them win, it’s a history-making moment,” he told Ross and John.

“Black Panther has a very good chance of winning as the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated.

“Roma is a black-and-white movie and made by Netflix for television.

“It could in fact be the first TV movie to win an Oscar so that would be very groundbreaking stuff.”

This year’s Oscars marks the first time since 1989 there won’t be a host and Mr Ford said it could spell trouble if the event doesn’t go as intended.

“It’s all fine if everything goes to plan,” he said.

“But if something does go belly up, you may have a problem on your hands if you don’t have a host on stage to take control and guide things.”

