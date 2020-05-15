The two new curves Australia needs to flatten

Australia is succeeding in flattening the coronavirus curve, but the country now faces two other pandemic-related curves which need to be overcome.

Almost 600,000 jobs were lost in April, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison today said curbing the rising unemployment rate must be a focus for the Australia heading forward.

“That is the curve we are now working on together,” he said.

“Australians are hurting right here and right now.”

Meanwhile, Victorian Mental Health Minister Martin Foley warned second wave of ill mental health, related to the pandemic and its economic effects, is looming.

His comments come as the federal government announced $48.1 million in funding for the new National Mental Health and Wellbeing Pandemic Response Plan, and the state government unveiled a $19.5 million boost in funding to deliver reforms.

“The mental health response plan is all about getting ahead of this second curve of mental illness that, if left unchecked, might well be more devastating than the potential threat that the coronavirus suggests for our community,” Mr Foley said.